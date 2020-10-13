Update: Officials ID 2 killed after SUV strikes cow on SR-40 in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified two people killed after an SUV struck a cow on SR-40 in Duchesne County on Sunday evening.

The deceased man is Cody Marx, 48, of Roosevelt, and the deceased woman is Whitney A. Corbridge, 31, of Vernal, according to Utah Highway Patrol officials.

“A Ford Explorer travelling eastbound struck a cow at mile post 102 on SR-40 at approximately 8:16 p.m.,” said a previous news release from UHP. “The driver of the Ford stopped and got out of the Ford. A Hyundai Sonata traveling behind the Ford stopped near the Ford and a backseat passenger exited the Hyundai. Both individuals were on the shoulder of the roadway, when a GMC pickup travelling westbound came upon the dead cow in the road, struck it, lost control, and struck the Ford.”

The Ford was propelled forward by the impact and struck both individuals standing on the shoulder.

Marx, who was the driver of the Ford, died on impact.

Corbridge, who was the passenger in the Hyundai, was transported by ambulance to Uintah Basin Medical Center where she passed away from her injuries a short time later.

The driver of the GMC and the other three occupants of the Hyundai were not injured.

The road was partly closed while UHP investigated the crash.