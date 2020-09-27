Update: Officials ID 20-year-old woman killed in Kane County crash

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of a 20-year-old woman killed in a crash in Kane County Wednesday.

The deceased is Annikka Jaramillo, of Murray, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“Kane County dispatch advised of a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 89 at milepost 35.5 at approximately 7:51 p.m.,” the news release said. “A westbound Toyota Highlander was traveling behind a slow-moving large truck and attempted to pass it in a no-passing zone.”

As the SUV moved into the eastbound lane of travel it struck a Volkswagen passenger vehicle head-on. The impact forced the passenger vehicle off the eastbound shoulder, where it came to rest. The SUV spun counter-clockwise after impact and came to rest facing southeast and blocking the eastbound lane of travel, the news release said.

The front seat passenger of the eastbound passenger vehicle, later identified as Jaramillo, died on scene and the driver was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition. A rear seat passenger of the eastbound passenger vehicle was transported to Kane County Hospital in poor condition, the news release said.

The driver of the westbound SUV was transported to Kane County Hospital in poor condition and the passenger was flown to Dixie Regional Medical center in critical condition.

Any charges will be screened through the Kane County Attorney, the news release said.

