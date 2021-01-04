Update: Officials ID 21-year-old man killed in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a late-night shooting Dec. 30 in Salt Lake City.

The victim has been identified as Thompson Kamara, 21, said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to SLCPD Lt. Carlos Valencia, officers were called to 203 E. Hampton Ave. about 11:50 p.m. with reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they came upon a group of people who were screaming that two men had been shot in front of a corner market, Valencia said.

Police attempted to render first aid, but one of the men died at the scene. The second was taken to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition.

Valencia said the shooting took place when a man stepped from a gray Nissan Altima which had been seen in the neighborhood and fired seven to 10 shots toward the victims. It’s unclear exactly who was the intended target.

Police say between six and 10 people witnessed the shooting. Valencia described them as “distraught.”

Homicide detectives canvassed the neighborhood, looking for additional witnesses and possible surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as information is made available.