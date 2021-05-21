Update: Officials ID 31-year-old hiker dead after fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a hiker found deceased Friday morning after a fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“The body of 31-year-old Brent Rane is now off of Mount Superior,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Appreciation for search and rescue team members.”

UPD Detective Ken Hansen told Gephardt Daily Rane went on a hike to Mount Superior Thursday afternoon, and his family subsequently reported him as overdue.

“We got called at 1:19 a.m. and we called out search and rescue right after that,” Hansen said. “So our search and rescue teams were on the mountain from about 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.”

The man’s body was located at approximately 7 a.m.

Hansen said it appears Rane slipped on the snow and fell.

“It is still really wet and snowy up here,” Hansen said. He added that the man was an experienced trail runner and hiker.

