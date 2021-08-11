Update: Officials ID 37-year-old woman killed on I-70 in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 37-year-old driver killed on I-70 in Sevier County in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The deceased woman has been identified as Ashley N. Fenton from Clifton, Colorado, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at mile post 54 near Salina, at approximately 1 a.m., said a previous statement from UHP.

A black Dodge Durango was travelling westbound suddenly went off the road for an unknown reason, the statement said. The vehicle rolled multiple times.

“The 37-year-old driver from Colorado was wearing her seat belt but her injuries were too severe to survive,” the statement said. “She died on scene.”

There was a male passenger in the vehicle who crawled back to the roadway to flag down help.

The crash is under investigation; impairment is being suggested as a possible factor.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.