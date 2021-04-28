Update: Officials ID 47-year-old motorcyclist killed in Clearfield crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah, April 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Clearfield Friday afternoon.

The deceased is Steven Briggs, 47, from Ogden, said a news release Tuesday afternoon from Clearfield Police Department.

“The Clearfield Police Department is still actively investigating the circumstances and contributing factors related to the accident,” the news release said.

Chief Kelly Bennett told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. at the intersection of Antelope Drive and Main Street.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Antelope Drive when an SUV turned left in front of him.

The motorcyclist swerved to avoid the SUV, and was struck by another vehicle traveling westbound. He was then thrown from the motorcycle and was hit by another vehicle that was also traveling westbound, Bennett said.

The two vehicles that were westbound stayed on scene but the SUV that first hit the man left the scene. However, officials aren’t sure whether the driver of the SUV knew that they hit the motorcyclist. Police are reviewing surveillance video in the area to obtain more information, as well as talking to witnesses.

Life Flight responded to the scene to transport the man, but he was declared deceased on scene, Bennett said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.