Update: Officials ID 52-year-old man killed in Cache County crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 52-year-old man who died in a crash in the Mt. Pisgah area of Cache County March 18.

The deceased is Shawn Hall, officials with Cache County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to a statement by the sheriff’s office, deputies were called the site of the accident about 5:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived they found a Jeep which had rolled after leaving the road, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

Deputies say Hall died at the scene.

The crash reconstruction team along with sheriff investigators indicate alcohol may have played a role in the accident. They also determined the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the rollover, the sheriff’s office said.