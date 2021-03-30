Update: Officials ID driver fatally injured in early morning crash near Oakley

OAKLEY, Utah, March 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a driver fatally injured in an early morning accident on State Route 32 near Oakley Sunday.

The deceased is Peter E. Schrumpf, 58, from Oakley, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

According to the UHP, troopers responded to the scene of the single car accident about 1:24 a.m. When they arrived they found a Subaru Legacy which had run off the roadway before hitting an embankment.

“The vehicle became airborne where it then struck a large power pole before overturning and coming to rest off the roadway,” the UHP statement said.

Schrumpf, who was the lone occupant of the Subaru, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said.

“Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash,” according to the UHP statement.