Update: Officials ID driver fatally injured in rollover crash on SR-18 near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man fatally injured April 1 when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled multiple times on State Route 18 near St. George.

The deceased man has been identified as Francisco Flores-Maclovio, 39, of St. George, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily.

A white Infiniti G35 was northbound on SR-18 at about 6:20 p.m. when the driver lost control near milepost 5 and swerved off the highway across the southbound lanes, Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release at the time.

“As the vehicle slid off the highway and into the dirt, it rolled more than once and came to rest on its roof,” the news release states.

The driver, later identified as Flores-Maclovio, was alone in the Infinity and no other vehicles were involved. He was extricated from the vehicle by medical personnel.

UHP said it is believed he was wearing a seat belt.

“Witnesses stated that the Infiniti had passed them at a very high rate of speed. The speed limit is posted 55 miles-per-hour,” the news release said. “Based on evidence at the crash scene, alcohol and speed both appear to be factors.”