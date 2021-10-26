Update: Officials ID driver killed in head-on crash near Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a driver killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Pineview Reservoir.

The deceased is Eliacim J. Zamora Perez, 36, from Riverdale, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

According to a previous statement by the UHP, troopers were dispatched to the crash site near mile post 15.5 on State Route 39 at 4:41 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered an eastbound Audi S3 passenger car had collided with a westbound Dodge 3500 pickup truck.

Zamora Perez, the driver of the Audi, was pronounced dead at the scene, the UHP said. A nine-year-old passenger in the rear of the vehicle, who troopers say was not properly restrained, was critically injured.

An adult passenger in the front seat was reported in serious condition.

The UHP statement said the crash happened when “the Audi abruptly crossed the double yellow line centerline” and hit the pickup head-on.

The truck left the roadway and rolled onto its top. The UHP said the truck’s driver suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to an area hospital. The driver’s condition was not provided.

Why the Audi abruptly swerved into oncoming traffic remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.