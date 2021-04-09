Update: Officials ID driver killed in T-bone collision in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah, April 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man who died after a collision on U.S. 89 in Kane County Thursday evening.

The deceased driver is Arizona resident Joshua Ashley, 30, said a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The collision happened at about 7:15 p.m. near milepost 25, the DPS statement said.

“A Ford F-350 and a Honda passenger car were traveling opposite directions,” the statement said. “Preliminary investigations indicated that the Honda was traveling southbound and lost control in a bend in the roadway.

“The Honda crossed the center line and impacted the northbound Ford F-350. The Honda was impacted in a T-Bone fashion by the front of the Ford F-350. The sole occupant of the Honda sustained fatal injuries.”

The two occupants of the F-350 were transported to the Kane County Hospital by ambulance and were shortly after released with minor injuries, the statement said, adding alcohol impairment is suspected with the deceased driver of the Honda.