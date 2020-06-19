Update: Officials ID Kearns man killed in West Jordan motorcycle crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a motorcycle accident off Redwood Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The deceased man has been identified as Eric Butler, 41, from Kearns, West Jordan Police Department spokesman Sgt. J.C. Holt told Gephardt Daily. It was initially reported that the victim was 48.

Officers were called to the scene, at 7078 S. Redwood Road, at 12:09 a.m., WJPD Lt. K. Jenkins previously told Gephardt Daily.

“It was a single-vehicle accident, just the motorcycle, in the parking lot of a business down there,” Jenkins said. “He got on the motorcycle and ended up crashing in the parking lot and being pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Jenkins said he didn’t know the exact nature of the accident, which is still being investigated. He didn’t know if the rider hit a stationary object or lost his balance. The rider had left the business Good Spirits before the accident, Jenkins said.

“Officers who arrived on the scene found a faint pulse, and attempted life-saving measures that were then taken over by medics, but were unable to revive him.”

Jenkins called back with updated information, and said the man also had an adult female passenger who left the business with him, crashed, and suffered injuries. The woman, whose injuries were not life-threatening, had left the scene before officers arrived, Jenkins said.

Neither the man or his passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, Jenkins said.