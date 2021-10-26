Update: Officials ID man hit, killed on northbound I-215 East in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on northbound I-215 East in Millcreek Oct. 15.

The deceased has been identified as Tyler C. Dalpiaz, 23, from Herriman, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement Monday.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily the accident happened when a truck and trailer were traveling north on I-215 East.

“The trailer became detached from the truck and came to rest with the trailer in the center lane at approximately 3400 South,” Roden said. “A Toyota 4Runner was traveling north in the center lane and hit the trailer. After that initial crash, the driver of the 4Runner exited his vehicle.”

Sometime after exiting the vehicle, the driver of the 4Runner, Dalpiaz, was struck by a Fiat passenger car. He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The UHP investigation into the crash is ongoing. Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.