Update: Officials ID man killed in crash south of Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a crash south of Plymouth in Box Elder County early Thursday morning.

The deceased is Kyle A. Christiansen, 25, of Fielding, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

At 6:06 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a 2015 black Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 13, said a news release from UHP.

“It appears the driver drove the Accord off the roadway to the right and overcorrected the vehicle in an effort to regain the control,” the news release said. “Unfortunately, the vehicle spun out of control, crossed northbound traffic, went off the roadway and rolled multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.”

Drug and alcohol impairment are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.