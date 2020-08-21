Update: Officials ID man killed in fatal rollover crash on SR-73

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed Monday when his car went off state Route 73 and he was ejected from the vehicle.

The deceased is Danny Lehtonen, 60, of Draper, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at 5:36 p.m. on southbound SR-73 near mile marker 9, a Department of Public Safety news release said.

A blue BMW passenger vehicle had just passed a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.

“For an unknown reason, the driver went off of the road to the left. The driver and only occupant was ejected from the vehicle,” the news release said.

Lehtonen succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A GoFundMe page set up by family to assist with funeral arrangements says: “On Monday, Aug. 17, Dan Lehtonen was killed in a tragic car accident while driving on Highway 73 in Tooele county. My mother is devastated and I am hoping to help gather donations for the funeral arrangements so she won’t have to carry this burden alone. Danny was an amazing man. We all quickly grew to love him and cherish the years he’s been in our lives. He was always thinking of others and I have no doubt that he would take the shirt off of his back for anyone!

“He was a saint, and heaven truly gained an angel when we lost him. He had an infectious smile that will be missed by everyone who knew him. People have been asking what they can do to help. Your prayers and thoughts are felt and appreciated right now. If you would like to donate, the funds will go to helping with expenses. We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and concern for our family and for my mom. Thank you so much for your kindness. We love you Grampa Danny. You will be missed dearly.”