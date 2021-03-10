Update: Officials ID man killed in Layton crash

LAYTON, Utah, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a traffic accident near Hill Air Force Base in Layton on March 2.

The deceased is Anthony Richardson, 54, Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman told Gephardt Daily Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened about 1:30 p.m. when a westbound pickup truck on State Route 193 turned southbound onto 725 West and collided with an eastbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, Richardson, was declared deceased on scene, while the man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.