Update: Officials ID man killed in motorcycle crash near Deer Creek Dam

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash near Deer Creek Dam Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Beau B. Goff, 39, from Scottsdale, Arizona, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

A previous statement from UHP said that at approximately 8:09 p.m., a single BMW motorcycle was southbound on State Route 189 in the left lane near the dam.

“For an unknown reason, the motorcycle drifted left and hit the guardrail on the left side of the southbound lanes,” the statement said. “The rider was ejected off of the motorcycle and was later pronounced deceased on scene.”

Troopers are investigating if the rider was struck by an unknown vehicle after he was thrown from the motorcycle.

Southbound State Route 189 was closed for over two-and-a-half hours during the investigation, the statement said.