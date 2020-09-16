Update: Officials ID man killed in motorcycle crash on SR-24 in Wayne County

TORREY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 24 on Tuesday afternoon near Torrey in Wayne County.

The deceased is Edward I. Hall, 67, of West Jordan, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:12 p.m. when Hall, driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was traveling with a large group on SR-24 near mile marker 73, the news release said.

Tire debris was in the road, and the front two motorcycles slowed to avoid it.

“The driver of the Harley-Davidson slowed to avoid the front two motorcyclists, left his lane and went into oncoming traffic,” the news release states. “During the braking skid of the motorcycle, he lost control and was struck by a car traveling northbound.”

Hall was killed on impact, officials said.