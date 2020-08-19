Update: UHP IDs man killed in motorcycle crash on Trappers Loop near Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a motorcyclist who died Sunday of injuries he suffered when the bike he was riding crashed on Trappers Loop Road.

The deceased is Joseph D. Blattel, 19, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lt. Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 3:39 p.m. as the single male rider was southbound on state Route 167 at milepost 9, Street told Gephardt Daily previously.

“It appears that the rider was traveling outside of the envelope of his abilities as he entered an uphill left-hand turn,” Street told Gephardt Daily.

The rider, on a 2015 Honda CBR550, was in lane one of two southbound lanes, and was unable to navigate the curve, Street said. The bike crossed to the right into lane two, then the right shoulder, then left the pavement, where it struck a metal guardrail. The rider was thrown over the guardrail and down the embankment.

An air ambulance was called and transported the injured man to the hospital, where he passed away.

Street said Blattel was wearing a full face helmet and some protective gear.