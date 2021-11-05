Update: Officials ID man killed in motorcycle-pickup collision on I-80 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake County Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gregory W. Fratto, 35, from Tooele, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

Fratto was traveling west on I-80 when traffic slowed. The bike and rider skidded about 140 feet before being struck from behind by a pickup truck.

The accident happened at about 5 p.m., according to a previous UHP statement. Westbound I-80 was closed at about 7200 West during the investigation.

“The rider of the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and sustained fatal injuries,” the UHP statement said. “No injuries were sustained by the driver of the pickup truck.

Fratto was wearing a full face helmet which was knocked off during the impact as it appears it was not properly strapped on.

The State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.