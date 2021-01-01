Update: Officials ID man killed in Park City 3-vehicle crash

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a three-vehicle crash in the area of Marsac Avenue in Park City on Wednesday morning.

The deceased is Daniel Wakefield, 53, from Orem, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a gray Mazda3 was traveling northbound on State Route 224 in the area of milepost 3, said a previous news release.

A tan Nissan Frontier and a silver Toyota Tacoma were traveling southbound in the same area. The Mazda left its travel lane and the driver side of that vehicle then made contact with the driver side of the Nissan. This caused the Mazda to enter the southbound lane, perpendicular to the lane.

The front end of the Toyota then made contact with the passenger side of the Mazda, the news release said.

The driver of the Mazda, later identified as Wakefield, was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries, and were treated and released on scene.