Update: Officials ID man killed in rollover crash near Delta

DELTA, Utah, Feb. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man who died as a result of a rollover accident and ejection near Delta in the early hours of Friday morning.

The deceased driver is Daniel C. Bliven, 32, of Grantsville, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on State Route 257, about 17 miles south of Delta, near mile post 57, a previous statement from UHP said. Bliven was the driver and sole occupant of a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup.

“The road makes a gradual turn to the left which the driver failed to negotiate and went off the road to the right,” the UHP statement said. “The driver overcorrected left, crossing both lanes and leaving the road to the left before rolling several times. The driver was fully ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.”

High speed and impairment are being investigated as possible contributing factors to the crash, the statement said.