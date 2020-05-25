Update: Officials ID man killed in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City Saturday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department shared the information Monday in a tweet:

“The deceased subject from Saturday’s officer-involved critical incident has been identified as Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, 22. The release of the body-worn camera footage is expected within 10 business days from the incident.”

Officers were called to 300 West 900 South about 2 a.m. with reports of threats being made with a gun.

When police arrived, a man, later identified as Palacios-Carbajal, ran from the scene.

A short while later, police confronted the man and shots were fired according to a statement by SLCPD.

Palacios-Carbajal was gravely wounded and died from his injuries.

Police believe there may have been a second suspect involved in the initial call, but he managed to elude officers.

Officers from the Unified Police Department will be handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.