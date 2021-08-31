Update: UHP IDs man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Centerville early Friday morning.

The deceased is William Chad Oliver, 27, of West Valley City, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

At approximately 6:42 a.m., a red Chevy Monte Carlo driven by Oliver was heading northbound on Legacy Highway at mile marker 7, said previous statement from UHP.

“The vehicle went off the road to the right, striking a metal barrier, then rolling several times,” the statement said. “The driver and only person in the vehicle was ejected.”

Medical personnel transported Oliver to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.