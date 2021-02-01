Update: Officials ID man killed in Wasatch County head-on crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man who died in a head-on collision Saturday evening on State Route 40 in Wasatch County.

The deceased driver was identified as Robert Hoff, 54, from Fort Duchesne, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. at milepost 34, about 13 miles south of Heber.

According to a UHP news release, a small passenger sedan driven by Hoff crossed from the westbound traffic lane into the eastbound lane and collided with a pickup truck.

“The driver of the sedan was pinned and pronounced deceased by medical personnel,” the news release stated. “The driver of the pickup truck sustained incapacitating injuries and is expected to recover.”

UHP said “alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor with the deceased driver of the sedan.”

Witnesses reported that the sedan was swerving before going into oncoming traffic and colliding with the truck.

Both directions of traffic on SR-40 were closed until 9:10 p.m.