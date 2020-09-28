Update: Officials ID man killed in Wasatch County motorcycle crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Wasatch County Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily the deceased is Michael Levi Willetts, 35, of Bountiful.

The motorcyclist was with a group of other motorcycles eastbound on State Route 35 at mile marker 19, 15 miles east of Woodland, at 12:41 p.m., said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The rider failed to negotiate a left hand curve, went off the roadway, and succumbed to injuries received in the crash even with a helmet and protective gear,” the post said.