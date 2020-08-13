Update: Officials ID man killed in Weber County construction accident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Officials have identified a man killed in a Weber County construction accident Tuesday morning.

The deceased is Donis Villalobos, 21, of South Salt Lake, Weber County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cortney Ryan said in a news release. It had initially been reported that the victim was 33 years old.

Ryan told Gephardt Daily the accident occurred just after 9:40 a.m. in the area of 5800 W. 1100 South, in an unincorporated area of the county south of Warren.

Ryan said Villalobos was working on a pipeline project and was in a trench when he was crushed by the bucket of a large excavator.

His co-workers called 911 and attempted lifesaving measures, which were taken over by first responders, Ryan said. A medical helicopter was en route to the scene when Villalobos was pronounced dead.

Weber Fire District, the Ogden Fire Department and a heavy rescue truck from Riverdale also responded to the scene.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident along with the Sheriff’s Office.

Villalobos was working for a private company, Ryan said.