Update: Officials ID man killed in wrong-way crash on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials have identified a man killed in a wrong-way collision with a semi early Wednesday in a collision on Interstate 80.

The victim was Kirk Manor, 43, of Ogden.

Just before 1 a.m., troopers were notified of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at milepost 64, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily.

Before troopers were able to get to the wrong-way driver, the vehicle collided head on with a semi at milepost 56. The crash was reported at 12:47 a.m.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, now identified as Manor, died at the scene, Street said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

