Update: Officials ID man killed on SR-201 in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a Woods Cross man who died Saturday after his car, said to be traveling at a high rate of speed, clipped a semi, hit a barrier and spun into a second car.

The deceased man is Dillon Ashy, 25, Utah Highway Patrol officials said Sunday. Officials had previously said Ashy was from Orem.

Ashy was alone in the Aston Martin, according to information released by the Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened at about 12:02 p.m. on State Route 201, just east of 900 West, the DPS statement said. Witnesses told troopers they had seen the driver driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph, and weaving between other vehicles.

“The Aston Martin was swerving through traffic when the front driver side caught the rear passenger side of a semitrailer,” the DPS statement says. “The Aston Martin lost control and spun around going up onto the right shoulder concrete barrier before coming back into traffic and hitting another passenger car.

“The driver’s side door was torn off as the vehicle sustained heavy damage. The seat belt was buckled but torn and the driver was ejected sometime as the vehicle made contact with the wall.”

“Speed was a contributing factor involved in this crash and witnesses estimated the vehicle was traveling over 100 mph in a 65 mph zone with advisory speed limits signs near the location of 50 mph. The Utah Highway Patrol is still enforcing speed limits throughout the state and asks drivers to SLOW DOWN and get rid of any distractions.”