Update: Officials ID man struck, killed while walking on I-80 west of Knolls

KNOLLS, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man who was walking on Interstate 80 when he was struck and killed by a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to an update from the Utah Highway Patrol, the deceased man is Emmanuel Fuentes, age unknown, of Salt Lake City.

A previous news release from UHP said a Honda Civic with three occupants was driving east after leaving West Wendover, Nevada, at about 1:21 a.m.

“At mile marker 37, two passengers who had been drinking needed to use the restroom,” the UHP statement said. “The driver pulled over and let the two passengers out.

“While pulled over, one of the passengers began to walk towards traffic. While in traffic he was hit by a 2019 Fleetwood RV. The male was pronounced dead on the scene. Alcohol is not suspected with either driver of the vehicles.”