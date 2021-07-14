Update: Officials ID man, woman killed in crash on SR-16 near Randolph

RANDOLPH, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man and woman killed in a crash near Randolph on Saturday.

Robert J. Ritchie, 68, was driving a Toyota RAV4 involved in the crash, while Vicki K. Henderson, 62, was the passenger, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. Both are from Tucson, Arizona.

A statement from UHP Wednesday morning said: “At approximately 12:55 p.m., a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound on SR-16 near mile post 22 just north of Randolph. A 2013 Ford Expedition was in the same location traveling southbound.”

Ritchie traveled into oncoming traffic and struck the Expedition head-on. Both Ritchie and Henderson were killed.

The driver and passenger of the Expedition were transported to hospitals with “significant injuries,” the statement said. The driver of the Expedition was transported via ambulance, and the passenger was airlifted.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours. Traffic was able to pass the area with no delays via a gravel frontage road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.