Update: UHP IDs man, woman killed in Milford crash

MILFORD, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a man and woman killed in a crash in Milford that happened Monday night near 400 S. Main Street.

The deceased woman is Misty Henry, 47, and the deceased man is Stephen Polanshek, 41, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. Both were from Milford.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a blue Pontiac Grand Prix and a Honda motorcycle were traveling northbound on Main Street, said a previous statement from UHP. Henry was driving the Pontiac and Polanshek was the passenger.

Evidence on scene and witnesses indicated both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed, according to UHP investigators.

“For an unknown reason, both vehicles lost control. The Pontiac spun around, went off the right side of the roadway, then struck a local business building and a light pole before coming to rest in the southbound travel lanes.”

The motorcycle went down just south of the Pontiac and came to rest in the northbound travel lane.

Both Henry and Polanshek sustained fatal injuries on scene. It appears neither was wearing a seat belt, the statement said.

The male driver of the motorcycle sustained only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

“Impairment and speed are being investigated as potential contributors to the crash,” the statement continued.

Main Street in the area was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.