Update: Officials ID man, woman killed in rollover accident in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, March 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man and a woman killed in a rollover accident Saturday afternoon in Duchesne County.

The deceased are Austin P. Graph-Liley, 27, and Kristin A. Thompson, 38, both of Salt Lake City, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. near mile post 66 on eastbound State Route 40, a previous statement from UHP said. Graph-Liley and Thompson were in a 1997 Jeep Cherokee. Officials did not say which person was driving the vehicle.

“The driver approached a curve in the roadway, ran off the road to the right, and overcorrected to the left,” the UHP statement said. “After the vehicle overcorrected left, it overcorrected right and ran off the road again.

“After the vehicle ran off the road to the right a second time, it overturned. Each occupant was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Alcohol impairment as well as lack of seat belt use is being investigated in the crash and to determine who was driving.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.