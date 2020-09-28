Update: Officials ID man, woman killed in single-vehicle rollover on SR-196

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man and a woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 196 in Tooele County early Sunday morning.

The deceased are Cassie Wade, 47, and Johnnie Bear, 36, both of Tooele, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily.

The crash occurred on the road also known as Skull Valley Road at mile marker 23 at approximately 6 a.m., said a tweet from UHP. The vehicle was southbound on SR-196 and drifted off the road to the left. The vehicle then swerved back right and rolled.

“Neither the female drive nor male passenger were wearing seat belts and were ejected,” the tweet said. “Both died at the scene.”

Drug impairment is also being investigated as a contributing factor, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.