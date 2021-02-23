Update: Officials ID man’s body found below Angels Landing in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man’s body found below Angels Landing in Zion National Park Friday afternoon.

The deceased is Corbin McMillen, 42, from St. George, said a press release from the park Monday afternoon.

McMillen told his mother that he was going to hike the Angels Landing Trail at Zion on Thursday, the press release said.

Cedar Breaks National Park spokesperson Brent Everitt previously told Gephardt Daily the search for the missing hiker was initiated as a “hasty search,” or immediate response, after rangers noted that an unoccupied vehicle that had been found in the park Thursday night was still there Friday morning.

They began a search of the area at about 6 a.m. Friday and found the body later in the day.

The press release said members of the search team found the man’s body at the base of Moonlight Buttress. The summit of Moonlight Buttress is a feature located on the West Rim Trail near Angels Landing.

According to the preliminary investigation, McMillen’s injuries are consistent with a high-elevation fall, probably from the summit of Moonlight Buttress, the press release said.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the deceased Monday.

More information may be released when the investigation is completed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the McMillen family and friends,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, park superintendent. “We are all deeply saddened by this outcome.”