Update: Officials ID motorcyclist fatally injured in I-15 crash in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a motorcyclist who died Friday afternoon when he lost control of his bike and crashed into the concrete barrier on the side of Interstate 15 in Draper.

The deceased has been identified as David Wagman of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

According to a previous statement from UHP, Wagman and a female rider, on separate bikes, were traveling southbound on I-15 at 14600 South at about 3:19 p.m.

The female told officers that she was traveling in front of the male rider when she “ran over something in the road but didn’t know what it was.”

She said she looked back at the man and saw him lose control of his motorcycle and strike the concrete barrier on the left, the statement said.

“After hitting the wall, the male went down with the bike and skidded approximately 50 yards where the male came to rest in the HOV lane,” the release said. “The motorcycle continued down the roadway and came to rest several yards south of the male.”

It isn’t yet known if Wagman hit the same debris the female hit; however, debris near the crash scene has been collected for investigators to determine if it was related to the crash.

“It is believed the male was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but the face shield was up,” according to the statement. “The male sustained major head trauma and was transported to IMC (Intermountain Medical Center) where he was pronounced deceased.”