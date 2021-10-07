Update: Officials ID pedestrian hit, killed by semi-truck on SR-87 near Duchesne

DUCHESNE, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a semi-truck early Wednesday morning near Duchesne.

The deceased has been identified as Peter Peterson, 59, from Windsor, Colorado, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“At approximately 3:05 a.m., a 59-year-old Colorado resident, a pedestrian, was directing a backing maneuver of a co-worker operating a semi-truck on SR-87 at mile post 3.5 at the 6000 South intersection,” a previous UHP statement said. “A semi-truck traveling north on SR-87 did not see the pedestrian directing traffic and struck him.”

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. He was not wearing any reflective clothing, officials said.

Lanes were closed at the intersection for approximately two hours for the crash investigation.