Update: Officials ID person of interest in South Salt Lake Maverik shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have identified a person of interest after a shooting Friday morning at the Maverik gas station at 3260 South West Temple.

“A 2004 silver/gray Dodge Durango was captured on video as being involved,” said a news release from South Salt Lake Police Department. The driver of the Durango has been identified as Justin Michael Brinton, 40. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

“At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to an shooting/aggravated assault,” the news release said. “The victim had been shot in the face. South Salt Lake Fire medical team transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.”

The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition, and remains hospitalized.

Brinton frequents homeless tent cities in the Salt Lake, Duchesne and Roosevelt counties, the statement said.

Officials are now looking for Brinton and for the Dodge Durango. If located, call 911 and do not approach.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.