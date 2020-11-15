Update: Officials ID semi driver dead in Tooele County rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified the driver of a semi who died Friday morning in a rollover on westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

The victim was identified as Duane M. Wagstaff, 54, from Bountiful, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m., when a 2020 Freightliner pulling double trailers was westbound on I-80 at mile marker 74. The vehicle drifted to the right and off the interstate. The tractor and trailers overturned and came to rest on its top.

The male driver and sole occupant was unconscious upon UHP’s arrival on scene and he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Troopers are still investigating to determine why the truck left the roadway.

