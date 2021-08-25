Update: Officials ID semi driver ejected, killed in Utah County accident

UTAH COUNTY, Aug. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a semi truck driver who died Monday afternoon after being ejected from his cab on southbound Interstate 15 in northern Utah County.

The deceased is Gary Hubbard, 75, from Lake Shore, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

A previous statement from UHP said that at about 2:35 p.m., a dump-style semi and pup trailer was southbound on I-15 in the American Fork area.

“The left front steer tire of the vehicle blew causing it to swerve left across the number two, one, and HOV lanes then impact the center concrete median barrier,” the statement said.

“According to witnesses, the driver and sole occupant was ejected and pulled underneath the semi as it continued south along the HOV and left emergency lane. The vehicle came to a stop at approximately 275.5 in the left emergency lane.”

The driver was declared deceased at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, officials said.