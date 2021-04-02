Update: Officials ID semi driver killed when parked truck rolls over him in south Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man who died when his semi, parked just off U.S. 6, began to sink into the soft ground on one side, and rolled over him Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily on Friday afternoon the deceased is Gary S. Hubbard, 50, from Spanish Fork.

The incident took place two miles south of the Route 96 turnoff, Street said. The location is a few miles north of the Carbon County border. The driver parked just off the road, in the lot of an abandoned gas station.

Hubbard had parked on an incline, and the truck began to tip over as the driver tried to exit the cab, Street said.

“When he got out, it started to roll down an embankment,” Street said. “He tried to get back into the cab, but he slipped and fell under the truck as it rolled.”

Hubbard died at the scene.