Update: Officials ID Springville man, 22, who drowned at Yuba Lake

YUBA LAKE, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a Springville man who drowned on Yuba Lake Saturday morning, officials with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deceased man has been identified as Luis Leon, 22, said a news release from officials. It was initially reported that Leon was 21.

The sheriff’s office was called at about 9:51 a.m. Saturday, and a search and rescue team was dispatched to the scene, where Leon had been riding a WaveRunner with a friend in the West Beach area. They were not wearing life jackets.

They took a sharp turn, the news release said, and both were thrown from the machine.

The driver, later identified as Leon, went under the water and did not resurface.

The accident was witnessed by a group of friends, who called it in.

The passenger was able to make it back to shore.

“Sonar equipment was used to try to locate the individual,” the news release said. “At 5:40 p.m. dive crews were able to locate the individual.”

Search efforts were conducted with cooperation from the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, Juab County Search and Rescue, Sanpete County Search and Rescue Dive team, Utah DPS Dive team, Utah State Parks, Levan EMS and Juab County EMS.

