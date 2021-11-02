SUV driver killed in wrong-way collision in Grand County named by UHP

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 70 in Grand County early Sunday.

The victim is Jody M. Love, 43, from Ferguson, North Carolina, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“On Oct. 31, 2021, approximately 1:30 a.m. on I-70 mile post 222 around Cisco area, a Kia SUV was traveling wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes,” a previous UHP statement said.

“The Kia SUV struck a large box truck head on. Both vehicles caught on fire, the occupants of the box made it out with serious injuries. The driver of the Kia SUV died on scene.”

Colorado Fire and EMS responded to the scene for medical care and fire suppression, the statement said. The Utah Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Team was notified, as was the State Bureau of Investigation.

Interstate 70 westbound was shut down for nearly three and a half hours due to the size of the fire, the statement said.

The collision was in the Cisco area, which is northeast of Moab.