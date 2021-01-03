Update: Officials ID teen driver dead after 3-vehicle collision near Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a teen driver killed in a three-car collision on U.S. Highway 189 in Wasatch County.

The deceased driver was identified as Jackson A. Keate, 17, from Highland, said a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened at mile marker 24, near Deer Creek Reservoir and a mile south of Charleston, at about 1:23 p.m. Friday.

“It’s confirmed fatal,” Trooper Chris Bishop, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily Friday afternoon. “There were three vehicles, seven patients, and one fatality.”

A statement issued later by the Utah DPS said the accident happened when a Honda Civic was driving north on U.S. 189 next to the reservoir.

“For an unknown reason, it drifted off the road to the right,” the statement said. “The driver, who was the only occupant, overcorrected back to the left. It crossed into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a southbound Subaru Cross Trek.

“That impact spun the Honda and it was hit on the driver side by southbound Toyota Sienna minivan. The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old male, was deceased on scene.”

The occupants of the Subaru were uninjured, the DPS statement said. The occupants of the Toyota Sienna received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals. Those people’s identities have not been released.