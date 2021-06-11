Update: Officials ID teen who drowned in pool at Midvale apartment complex

MIDVALE, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified an 18-year-old man who died Thursday night after he was found unresponsive at an apartment building pool in Midvale.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Gabe Hickenlooper, who drowned in an apartment complex swimming pool yesterday at 8:20 p.m.,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department. “This tragic accident occurred at 978 E. South Union Ave. in Midvale.”

The man was at the pool with friends and was not a resident of the Union Meadows Apartments, Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“He was in the pool, showing others how he could hold his breath for a long time,” Hansen said. “The other people went to another area, and when the came back, they found him unresponsive.”

Emergency crews then arrived at the scene.

“Officers and paramedics worked on him for 20 or 30 minutes, and they just couldn’t get him back,” Hansen said.