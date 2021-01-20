Update: Officials ID truck driver who died in Point of the Mountain accident

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man who died in an accident at Point of the Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., officers responded to an accident at the Geneva Rock pit located on the south side of the Point of the Mountain, said a news release from Lehi Police Department.

“Jared Payne, of West Jordan, was dumping a load of dirt when the ground below the truck’s rear tires gave way, causing the dump truck to flip over and fall down a steep embankment,” the news release said. “Co-workers who witnessed the accident extricated Payne from the vehicle and began CPR until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

Payne sustained significant head trauma and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives from the Lehi City Police Department are investigating the incident.