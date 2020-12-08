Update: Officials ID victim after ‘homicide’ in Clearfield home

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a victim after what they are now calling a homicide in a Clearfield home.

“The homicide victim is identified as 53-year-old Kelly Bodily, who lived at the incident address,” said a follow-up news release from Clearfield Police Department. On Monday night, officials were calling the incident in the area of 300 N. Bruce St. a suspicious death.

“The original 911 call originated from a neighbor who was checking on the welfare of the victim,” the Tuesday news release said.

“Police believe the last contact with the victim occurred in the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5. Police are asking for anyone in the public who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in this area on Saturday between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. to contact Clearfield Communications Center at 801-525-2806. Additionally, police are specifically asking anyone with any type of surveillance footage between Center Street and Fern Drive east of Main Street to contact the police department.”

According to a Monday news release from Clearfield City Police Department, a 911 call was received at 2:18 p.m. Monday, reporting a deceased adult male at the home.

It was determined that “circumstances surrounding the death were not consistent with a natural or self-inflicted death,” the news release stated.

Officers secured the property and applied for and obtained a search warrant for the home. The investigation is still active and investigators are not releasing any further information at this time.

North Davis Fire District, Davis County Sheriff’s Crime Lab, and the Office of the Medical Examiner are assisting with the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.