Update: Officials ID victim, suspect in Summit County auto-pedestrian crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified both the victim and the suspect in a Summit County auto-pedestrian crash Monday morning.

The deceased is Chad Daines, 56, from Phoenix, Arizona, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

The suspect, who has been arrested, is Darrell C. Gutierrez, 48, from Grand Prairie, Texas.

“At approximately 9:11 a.m., a black BMW was traveling northbound on SR-224 at the intersection of Ute Boulevard,” said a previous statement from UHP. “The BMW struck a Honda Crosstour in the intersection. Troopers are investigating whether the BMW ran the light at the intersection. The BMW then proceeded up onto the raised divider where it struck a male pedestrian that was panhandling.”

After hitting the pedestrian, the BMW continued into oncoming southbound traffic and struck a white Hyundai Tucson.

Daines was transported in critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries.

“The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene,” the statement said. “It was discovered that the white Hyundai was transporting a large amount of raw marijuana. The State Bureau of Investigation responded to assist. Approximately 208 pounds of raw marijuana were seized.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“After further investigation and coordination, the driver of the Hyundai was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail for the drug charges,” the statement said.

Gutierrez is facing charges of:

Marijuana possession 100 pounds or greater, a second-degree felony

Failure to remain at accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

The suspect’s probable cause statement said: “During the crash investigation it was learned that the driver of the third car involved, a Hyundai SUV, fled the scene prior to any law enforcement or medical units arriving. During the course of the investigation approximately 200 vacuum sealed packages of marijuana were located in that Hyundai.

“On Nov. 28, 2021, the suspected driver made contact with the towing company that had towed the Hyundai. The suspect driver arrived at the tow yard in another vehicle with another male and opened the vehicle involved in the crash. They asked the tow company employee where everything was. Utah Highway Patrol units arrived, stopped the vehicle and detained both occupants. After detaining both occupants they were identified.

“The passenger in that vehicle was identified from his Texas driver license as Darrell Chris Gutierrez, 02/10/1973. Gutierrez’ name was the name that was located on the rental agreement that was left in the Hyundai. Gutierrez stated that he had been driving and that his chest hurt from the airbag going off during the crash.”

The other suspect has not been identified by officials.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.