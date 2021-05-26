Update: Officials ID Westlake High School sophomore killed in Saratoga Springs crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 16-year-old boy killed Tuesday afternoon after another driver allegedly ran a red light in Saratoga Springs.

Officials said the deceased is Ammon Blake, a sophomore at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs.

Principal Gary Twitchell sent the following email to parents Tuesday night, which was later shared on social media:

“Today, May 25, one of our students was in car accident. I am so sorry to tell you that Ammon Blake, a sophomore, has died from injuries sustained in that accident. We wanted to wait until Wednesday to notify the community, but because of social media blowing up, we felt it would be better to send something tonight because some students have started congregating to mourn this loss. We encourage parents to speak to their students at this time, and encourage them to share their feelings. It is extremely important that parents are aware of how their student is feeling.

“Each of us will react to Ammon’s death in our own way, and we need to be respectful of each other. I want you to know that our school community is here for students. Green House (counseling services) will be here on Wednesday for staff and Westlake will have counselors available throughout the week to help students who may need additional support.”

The incident occurred at the intersection of Harvest Hills Boulevard and Redwood Road at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Saratoga Springs PD.

Blake was attempting to turn left to go left, officials said; witnesses reported a 28-year-old man traveling south on Redwood Road then ran a red light and hit the teen’s vehicle. Witnesses also said that prior to the crash, the man was driving erratically.

The teen died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

A GoFundMe account for Blake has been set up to assist with funeral expenses. The page says: “This is a GoFundMe for my sister, she is a single mother of seven and lost her sweet son Ammon in a car accident today, he was only 16 years old. This will help her with the funeral and all expenses involved. We will miss our sweet Ammon and love you with all our heart.”

