Update: Officials ID woman dead after head-on collision in Emery County

EMERY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman killed in a head-on collision early Wednesday morning near Emery.

The deceased is Nicole M. Erickson, 32, of Kanab, said a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety Thursday.

“At 2:30 a.m., a red 2006 Chevy Trailblazer was northbound on SR-10 near milepost 19 northeast of the town of Emery,” said a previous news release. “A white 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer was southbound in the same location. The Trailblazer crossed over the center line and impacted the tractor-trailer in a head-on type collision.”

Erickson was the only person in the Trailblazer; the tractor-trailer had only the male driver.

“The man received minor injuries and was treated on the scene,” the news release said. “The woman received severe injuries and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.”

It’s not clear at this stage why the Trailbrazer crossed over the center line.